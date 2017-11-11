HEI will work with grower organizations, academia, conservation groups and others to help create opportunities for continuous improvement in productivity, environmental quality and human well-being across the agricultural industry.

By providing useful measurement tools and resources, Field to Market helps growers and the supply chain track and promote continuous improvement at the field and landscape levels.

Sanford acquires stake in German hospital system

Sanford Health's German subsidiary has acquired a minority position in ISAR Klinik II AG, which includes Isar Klinikum, a hospital located in Munich, Germany.

This represents the first investment in an international hospital by the Sanford Health system. Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health, will serve as a member of ISAR Klinik II AG's board of directors.

ISAR Klinikum provides a full range of services, including a center for regenerative medicine. Since 2015, Sanford Health has arranged for U.S. patients to travel to ISAR Klinikum to gain access to stem cell therapies allowed in Germany.