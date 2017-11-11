Honors and officers

Piatz appointed to Ascensus Trust board

Sandi Piatz, a site leader for Fargo's Microsoft campus, has been appointed as an external board member for Ascensus Trust. Piatz joins three other external board members to help the firm shape policies and drive the company's success.

Ascensus Trust provides comprehensive trust and custodial services to both qualified and non-qualified employee benefits plans across the nation.

Sanford Health honors nurses with DAISY award

Sanford Health has named licensed practical nurse Alyssa Solseng and registered nurse Shelly Sayler DAISY award winners.

Solseng works at Sanford Medical Center on Broadway. Sayler works at the new Sanford Medical Center location. DAISY awards are presented to nurses who demonstrate excellence through compassion and expertise.

Century 21 recognizes top leaders

Century 21 FM Realty has announced its top leaders for the month of October.

Rochelle Roesler and FM Home Pros earned the team sales leader honor. Roesler also completed the company's Create 21 training program.

Garry Pattison has earned the individual sales leader award. Dan Whitman and Robin Carson earned the team listing leader honors.

Uhlir named regional vice president

Dewey Uhlir, of Park Co. Realtors, was recently named regional vice president at the National Association of REALTORS convention.

His installment marks the second time a member of Park Co. Realtors has been named regional vice president. Uhlir has been with Park Co. Realtors for 27 years.

Brendemuhl brothers earn recognition

The Clay Soil & Water Conservation District has named WCD Brendemuhl Farms as Clay County's outstanding conservationists for 2017. Wayne, Curt and David graduated from Moorhead High School. Wayne graduated from the production agriculture program at MState. Curt and David both graduated from North Dakota State University, with agronomy and agricultural economics degrees respectively. The Brendemuhl brothers started farming in 1989, practicing a no-till, strip-till, minimum till and plant cover crops process to help reduce soil loss from wind erosion.

Thykeson appointed to Farm Service Agency

Brad Thykeson, a member of the North Dakota Grain Growers Association board of directors, has been named the state director for the Farm Service Agency.

Thykeson will help plan, organize and implement USDA policies across the state. In addition to his new role, Thykeson operates a family farm near Portland, N.D.

Touchmark at Harwood Groves honored

Touchmark at Harwood Groves has been named 2017 North Dakota State DVR Employer of the Year. This distinction was awarded by the North Dakota Department of Human Services' Division of Vocational Rehabilitation (DVR).

The State Rehabilitation Council and the division selected the full-service retirement community from among eight regional employer award recipients. The award honors state business owners and employers for their efforts to support, develop and inspire individuals with disabilities to achieve employment goals and to reach their full potential in their community.

Touchmark at Harwood Groves was selected because it provides a welcoming work environment for people with disabilities. Additionally, Touchmark at Harwood Groves regularly works with vocational rehabilitation professionals to retain existing employees and hire qualified new employees. They also participate as a job shadowing site.

Dorsey's Fargo office earns honor

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced that "U.S. News — Best Lawyers" recognized three practice areas from Dorsey's Fargo office for inclusion in its "Best Law Firms" rankings for 2018.

The practices recognized were: Employment Law - Management, Labor Law - Management and Litigation - Labor & Employment. All three received a tier 1 ranking, the highest recognition available. Firms included in the 2018 "Best Law Firms" list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers.

The rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in their field and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process.

Herman achieves membership in MDRT

Joe Herman, field agent with the Knights of Columbus Insurance, has achieved membership in the Million Dollar Round Table, the premier association of financial professionals. Joel is a second year member of MDRT. Attaining membership in MDRT is a distinguishing career milestone. It requires Herman to adhere to a strict code of ethics, focus on providing top-notch client service and continue to grow professionally through involvement in at least one other industry association.

O'Day Equipment receives patriotic awards

The North Dakota Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve recently presented two awards from the Department of Defense to Fargo-based company O'Day Equipment. The Patriot Award was presented to O'Day equipment supervisor Alton Graves for his support of Sgt. 1st Class Levi Jenson. Jenson is currently deployed with the 1st Battalion-188th Air Defense Artillery to the Washington, D.C area. The awards recognize the company and supervisors for their continued support while Jenson is mobilized. O'Day also received the "Above and Beyond" award, meant to recognize employers at the local level who have gone above and beyond legal requirements of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act by providing their Guard and Reserve employees additional, non-mandated benefits, such as differential or full pay to offset lost wages and extended health benefits.

Lee Massey wins 2017 YMCA Charles Bailly Award

Lee Massey received the YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties' 2017 Charles Bailly Award.

The award is given annually at the YMCA's Heritage Club Dinner to individuals who are willing to take courageous steps on behalf of the greater good.

He has been involved in the YMCA for over 50 years, serving on the YMCA's board of directors, endowment board, camp committee, membership and marketing committee, partner of youth campaign and master of facility task force.