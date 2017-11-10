He said the store will be closed Saturday, Nov. 11, through Wednesday, Nov. 14, to prepare for the sale.

The shoe store was started in 1918 by Green's grandfather, Fred G. Green, who opened R&G Bootery in downtown Fargo and ran the store until he died in a car accident in 1937. Fred G. Green's wife then took over until Fred R. Green finished college and eventually ran the business. His son, John Green, became the owner in 1995.

The store's connection to West Acres stretches back to the-new mall's opening in 1972, something John Green said "turned out to be a great move."

Green said he's closing the store because he's decided to retire. The business would have celebrated its 100th anniversary next year.

It's the end of the Fargo store, but the family legacy will live on elsewhere. Green's daughter, Steph Green, will continue to run SHU Global Footwear in St. Paul, a business she opened in 2003.