Gate City celebrates donation of 1 million blue bags

The blue bag initiative dates back to 2007 and a partnership between Gate City Bank and the North Dakota Department of Agriculture. Former Agriculture Commissioner Roger Johnson asked Gate City to consider buying 2,500 bags to be given away at local Hornbacher's stores.

Gate City Bank Chairman, President and CEO Steve Swiontek remembers being there the day the first bags were given out.

"Needless to say, the bags flew off the shelf. It was so fantastic to see. That really started our process of offering blue bags in all of our 36 communities. ... It's been exciting to see because it's really provided a cleaner and greener environment," he said.

Swiontek explained that one blue bag equates to 700 plastic bags, so Gate City Bank has saved 700 million plastic bags from entering the environment. And they're not done. The bags are still available to anyone, customer or not, at all 36 of its branches.

The bank also frequently donates bags to local nonprofits such as the Emergency Food Pantry.

Executive Director Stacie Loegering was on hand for Wednesday's event, where Swiontek surprised her with a $10,000 donation to the organization.

"I'm pretty speechless right now," Loegering said. "We could not do what we do helping families if it wasn't for community partners like Gate City Bank. Thank you very much."

Swiontek said the donation was made in response to Loegering's recent calls for donations in order to continue its mission of providing a week's worth of food to individuals in emergency situations.

Swiontek said like the reusable bags, donating time and money to local nonprofits is part of Gate City Bank's passion for giving back.