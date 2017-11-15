Anyone is eligible to claim a free pumpkin pie by registering with Hatch Realty's office or visiting their website at www.livefargomoorhead.com/pieday.php.

Pies will be available for pick up on Tuesday, Nov. 21, and Wednesday, Nov. 22, at the Hatch Realty office located at 4215 31st Ave. S. in Fargo. A total of 900 pies were given away last year.

Office Sign Company launches 'Thankful' campaign

Sign manufacturer Office Sign Company is launching a the "Thankful" campaign to help raise money for the United Way of Cass and Clay Counties.

Now through Dec. 15, Office Sign Company will sell reclaimed wood signs with customizable messaging for shoppers to say what they are thankful for. A $10 donation to the United Way will be made for each sign sold.

To purchase a sign, visit officesigncompany.com/unitedway.

Wells Fargo insurance division has been sold

Hub International Limited, a global insurance brokerage, has signed a purchase agreement to acquire the assets of Wells Fargo Insurance, Inc.'s crop insurance broker business.

Wells Fargo Crop Insurance Agency has offices in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. Following the acquisition, the Wells Fargo Crop team members will join Hub Mountain and continue to service and support clients.

Local law firm to raise funds for food pantry

O'Keeffe O'Brien Lyson Foss law firm has launched "Let's Work Together" campaign to raise funds for the Emergency Food Pantry. The food pantry is expecting an influx of individuals and families looking for food for Thanksgiving Day.

Monetary donations by check, made out to Emergency Food Pantry, or grocery store gift cards can be mailed or delivered to the firm at: Emergency Food Pantry, c/o O'Keeffe O'Brien Lyson Foss, 720 Main Ave, Fargo, ND 58103. Credit card donations can be made by visiting okeeffeattorneys.com and clicking on the link on the homepage.

All donations are tax deductible and online donations are handled through the Dakota Medical Foundation Impact Foundation web account, which is reached by the law firm's website link. Please click on Current Campaigns — Thanksgiving Food Drive — Let's Work Together.