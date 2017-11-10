Pinnacle Communications building bigger office in Fargo

Vice President of Sales and Partner Corey St. Germain said the more than 10,000-square-foot new building is expected to be completed in April.

It's a big increase for Pinnacle Communications, which currently leases a 4,000-square-foot downtown space at 313 NP Ave. But St. Germain said it's still not entirely decided how the extra room will be used.

The company will likely start out using about 6,000 square feet for its own office and could lease out the remainder to another business, he said. It might also opt to tap into that extra space sooner for its own expansion.

Pinnacle Communications handles technology for hotels that include voice, video, phone, high-speed internet, camera systems and DirecTV. St. Germain said about 35 of the company's 120 employees work at its Fargo office, while the rest are split between the headquarters in Germantown, Md., or other offices in Atlanta and Tampa, Fla.

It's had a presence in Fargo since late 2008, according to Forum archives.

St. Germain said Pinnacle Communications also plans to establish a national call center at its Fargo office, a task that could begin early next year.