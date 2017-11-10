Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Cultivate conference on ag technology coming to downtown Fargo

    By Ryan Johnson Today at 1:00 p.m.
    A wheat field as seen July 8, 2009, near Harwood, N.D. Forum file photo

    FARGO—A first-ever conference coming to downtown Fargo next week will focus on technological innovations now happening in agriculture.

    Cultivate is set for 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at The Stage at Island Park, 333 4th St. S.

    The event, hosted by Emerging Prairie, will include a mix of speakers and networking opportunities featuring presentations from several experts, including professors, leaders of several emerging technology companies and North Dakota Department of Commerce Director Jay Schuler.

    Emerging Prairie has said its goal is to draw more than 150 people to the event, including attendees from agriculture and technology industries, farmers, venture capitalists and more.

    General admission tickets are available until Wednesday, Nov. 15, for $75, while student tickets are $20 and group tickets of five or more are $60 each.

    To find out more or buy tickets, visit www.emergingprairie.com/cultivate.

    Explore related topics:Businessannouncementsinside businessfargoNorth DakotaThe Stage at Island ParkEmerging PrairieTechnologyAgriculturecultivateConferenceseventsBusiness
    Ryan Johnson

    Ryan Johnson has been a Forum reporter since 2012 and previously wrote for the Grand Forks Herald.

    Have a comment to share about a story? Letters to the editor should include author’s name, address and phone number. Generally, letters should be no longer than 250 words. All letters are subject to editing. Send to letters@forumcomm.com

    RMJohnson@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5587
    Advertisement