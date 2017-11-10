Cultivate is set for 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at The Stage at Island Park, 333 4th St. S.

The event, hosted by Emerging Prairie, will include a mix of speakers and networking opportunities featuring presentations from several experts, including professors, leaders of several emerging technology companies and North Dakota Department of Commerce Director Jay Schuler.

Emerging Prairie has said its goal is to draw more than 150 people to the event, including attendees from agriculture and technology industries, farmers, venture capitalists and more.

General admission tickets are available until Wednesday, Nov. 15, for $75, while student tickets are $20 and group tickets of five or more are $60 each.

To find out more or buy tickets, visit www.emergingprairie.com/cultivate.