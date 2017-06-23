Hires and promotions

DuBore joins Tecta America Dakotas

Tecta America Dakotas in Fargo hired Madeleine DuBore as its marketing coordinator. She recently graduated from Concordia College with a double major in communication studies and English literature. She also gained marketing experience through a few internships, including one with Dakota Medical Foundation's Giving Hearts Day.

Weber promoted at Choice Financial

Haley Weber was recently promoted at Choice Financial in Fargo to frontline specialist. Weber joined Choice Financial as a customer service representative-frontline in May 2014. Weber graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead in December 2016 with a bachelor's degree in early childhood education.

Rodeberg joins M2 Motors

M2 Motors in Fargo has hired Garret Rodeberg as general manager. Prior to joining M2 Motors, Rodeberg worked at a Chevrolet/Cadillac dealership as a sales professional for five years. He also worked for ADESA as a fleet manager for one year.

Wagner joins KLJ

KLJ hired Jessica Wagner as an engineer in its Fargo office. She earned a master's degree in environmental engineering and a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from North Dakota State University.

Martinez joins MBN Engineering

Anthony Martinez was hired at MBN Engineering's Fargo office as a mechanical engineer. He earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from North Dakota State University in 2016.

Mulcahy joins Bell Bank

Darin Mulcahy has been hired as facilities maintenance manager at Bell Bank in Fargo. Mulcahy graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead and was previously employed with Dakota Construction for 13 years.

Carter joins Village as counselor

Darren Carter has been hired as an Employee Assistance Program counselor with The Village Business Institute, a program of The Village Family Service Center in Fargo. Carter will provide individual and couples counseling in the Fargo and Mahnomen, Minn., offices. His specialty areas include depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, grief and loss, relationships, stress, trauma and suicide prevention.

He earned master's degrees in psychology and clinical mental health counseling at North Dakota State University. Carter completed two internships at the NDSU Counseling Center and another internship at Solutions Behavioral Healthcare Professionals in Moorhead during his graduate studies. He is a Licensed Associate Professional Counselor and a National Certified Counselor.

Discovery Benefits hires, promotes employees

Discovery Benefits in Fargo has hired and promoted several employees. Lauryn Althaus, Lisa Sande, Kayla Chounard, Peace Peter and Ashley Lahaise were hired as participant services specialists.

Jessica Boschee was promoted to integration analyst. Boschee joined the company in 2016 as a COBRA account specialist. Prior to joining the company, she was an admissions officer at North Dakota State University. Boschee earned her associate's degree from Lake Area Technical Institute.

John Dierling was promoted to senior integration analyst. He started at the company in 2014 as an integration analyst. Dierling earned his bachelor's degree from Virginia Military Institute and his master's degree from Central Michigan University.

Leitheiser joins Beyond Realty

Danielle Leitheiser has joined Beyond Realty in Fargo as a real estate agent. She is a graduate of Minnesota State Community and Technical College. Prior to starting in real estate, she worked in property management. Leitheiser is a licensed Realtor in Minnesota and North Dakota. She specializes in residential and lakes real estate.