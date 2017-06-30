Myriad Mobile launches new mobile grain app platform

The mobile app delivers information to the elevator's customers including real-time scale tickets, contracts, pre-pays and cash bids. Bushel is powered by a proprietary application programming interface and translator developed by the Myriad Mobile team. The API and translator enable Bushel to work with any elevator accounting system.

"Bushel started with a scale ticket app Myriad developed for a large sugarbeet cooperative that eliminated the paper 'slip' and manual entry that went along with it," said Jake Joraanstad, Myriad Mobile CEO and co-founder. "My co-founder and Myriad's Chairman, Ryan Raguse, quickly identified the vital role technology could play in streamlining business for grain elevators and delivering real-time information to their growers."

The secure, cloud-based platform eliminates data entry and streamlines communication enabling growers to connect directly with the elevator via the app to receive bids, track contracts, monitor markets and check pre-paid amounts. Myriad recently raised $1.5 million in capital to build out the mobile grain app platform and the team to launch Bushel with strategic investors in the Ag space.

To date, Bushel is yielding big—with nearly a dozen new customers signed on and above-average adoption and app usage rates.