Long-awaited store to open Friday in West Acres
FARGO—Yoga and running gear retailer lululemon will open Friday, Nov. 17, in West Acres Shopping Center.
The opening date was revealed Monday, Nov. 13, on the mall's social media accounts. Shoppers who visit the store at 10 a.m. opening day will have the opportunity to try kombucha, a popular fermented tea with purported health benefits.
The post also announced that lululemon plans to "host community-focused events for connection, sweat and collaboration." The first such event will be an 8 a.m. yoga class in the food court Saturday, Nov. 18, celebrating the store opening. Attendees are asked to bring their own mat and towel.
Founded in Vancouver, B.C., in 1998, lululemon is a yoga-inspired, technical athletic apparel company for women and men. This will be the first store in North Dakota for the brand that now has locations all over the world.
It will be located in the space formerly home to Wet Seal near the food court.