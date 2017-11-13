Long-awaited store to open Friday in West Acres

The post also announced that lululemon plans to "host community-focused events for connection, sweat and collaboration." The first such event will be an 8 a.m. yoga class in the food court Saturday, Nov. 18, celebrating the store opening. Attendees are asked to bring their own mat and towel.

Founded in Vancouver, B.C., in 1998, lululemon is a yoga-inspired, technical athletic apparel company for women and men. This will be the first store in North Dakota for the brand that now has locations all over the world.

It will be located in the space formerly home to Wet Seal near the food court.