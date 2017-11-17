Winner: Best Antique Shop 2017

What does it mean for your business to win?

"It is compliment from the public that we are doing the right thing. We have been in business for 22 years and have built up quite a clientele. Nice for the public to acknowledge us in this way," said owner Mary Nelson.

What sets you apart from other antique shops?

"Our location is very good, plus the merchandise we carry you are not going to find in other shops. Our shop is a creative mix of old and new since it is not just about antiques anymore. We have over 70 vendors from N.D., S.D., and Minnesota and some creative things that really compliment antiques in addition to carrying new home decor and gifts mixed with antiques. We also have creative displays set up in room-like settings. People really seem to enjoy that," explains Nelson.

What's the most unusual item you've had in your store?

"One of the most unusual items is some fine pottery. We have carried and sold some really nice quality pieces of pottery. After 22 years in the business it is really hard to pinpoint one item," Nelson said.

