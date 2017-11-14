'A Toast to Small Businesses' event planned Nov. 16

The event is meant to celebrate small businesses and the contribution they make to the local economy.

Scheduled speakers include Josie Danz of Zandbroz Variety, Aaron Templin of Front Street Taproom, DCP President and CEO Melissa Rademacher and Fargo City Commissioner Tony Grindberg.

Front Street Taproom was selected to host the event because of its owners' dedication to local businesses.

According to a press release issued by the DCP, "Not only are owners Aaron and Lindsey Templin local residents who chose to start a business in their community, but their entire tap list is comprised entirely of beers, ciders and wines from the upper Midwest. We'd be hard-pressed to find a more fitting location to celebrate local businesses."

The event is open to the public. For more information, visit www.downtownfargo.com.