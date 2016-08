Births (Aug. 30, 2016)

Rebecca and Joshua Andres, Barnesville, Minn., daughter, Essentia Health, Sunday, Aug. 28

Breanne and Ross Balstad, West Fargo, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Wednesday, Aug. 24

Amanda Banda and Jermane Johnson, both Moorhead, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Tuesday, Aug. 23

Abbie and Peter Boyle, Fargo, son, Essentia Health, Wednesday, Aug. 24

Rose and Luke Brakke, Moorhead, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Tuesday, Aug. 23

Elizabeth and Tyler Burslie, Moorhead, daughter, Essentia Health, Thursday, Aug. 25

Patti and Oliver Finneman, Fargo, son, Essentia Health, Friday, Aug. 26

Leah and Jeremy George, Fargo, daughter, Essentia Health, Saturday, Aug. 27

Amy and Austen Germolus, Ada, Minn., son, Sanford Medical Center, Thursday, Aug. 25

Dani and Jason Guy, Roseau, Minn., son, Sanford Medical Center, Thursday, Aug. 25

Kelsey and Michael Herrick, Abercrombie, N.D., daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Thursday, Aug. 25

Julie and Brady Hofer, West Fargo, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Wednesday, Aug. 24

Brittney Hrdlicka and Derek Wegener, both Lidgerwood, N.D., daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Saturday, Aug. 27

Katie and Indira Johnson, Fargo, son, Sanford Medical Center, Monday, Aug. 22

Lindsey and Joe Krump, Hankinson, N.D., daughter, Essentia Health, Thursday, Aug. 25

Anna and Kasey McNary, Fargo, son, Sanford Medical Center, Wednesday, Aug. 24

Amy and Devin Mertes, Fargo, son, Sanford Medical Center, Tuesday, Aug. 23

Rachel and Dave Meske, Moorhead, son, Essentia Health, Thursday, Aug. 25

Keri and Joe Miller, Fargo, daughter, Essentia Health, Friday, Aug. 26

Addeline Mitchell and Cole Quenzer, both Fargo, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Wednesday, Aug. 24

Amy and Sean Murray, Dilworth, daughter, Essentia Health, Wednesday, Aug. 24

Brandi and Brady Nash, Fargo, daughter, Essentia Health, Saturday, Aug. 27

Allie and Tom Ollenburger, Fargo, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Wednesday, Aug. 24

Amanda and Marc Ouellette, Hawley, Minn., daughter, Essentia Health, Saturday, Aug. 27

Amanda and Kurt Paulson, Moorhead, son, Essentia Health, Thursday, Aug. 25

Brittany and Justin Pavek, Fargo, son, Sanford Medical Center, Wednesday, Aug. 24

Leah and Michael Peterson, Moorhead, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Thursday, Aug. 25

Megan and Steven Saunders, Cayuga, N.D., daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Wednesday, Aug. 24

Maida and Ryan Schmoll, Fargo, son, Essentia Health, Friday, Aug. 26

Nima and Bala Tamang, Fargo, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Thursday, Aug. 25

Maria and Carlos Torres, Fargo, son, Sanford Medical Center, Wednesday, Aug. 24

Yuyan Xue and Haifeng Zhang, both Fargo, son, Sanford Medical Center, Wednesday, Aug. 24

Minnesota hospitals

Sommer Schuler, Wahpeton, N.D., son, St. Francis Health, Breckenridge, Monday, Aug. 22

Erica and Justin Smith, Wahpeton, N.D., son, St. Francis Health, Breckenridge, Wednesday, Aug. 24