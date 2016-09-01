Births (Sept. 1, 2016)
Fargo hospitals
Shelby Ball and Adam Booth, both West Fargo, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Saturday, Aug. 27
Angela Begin and Wade Haakenson, both Fargo, son, Sanford Medical Center, Monday, Aug. 29
Abigail Borrego and Leonardo Garcia, both Fargo, son, Sanford Medical Center, Saturday, Aug. 27
Sarah and Jordan Coles, Fargo, daughter, Essentia Health, Wednesday, Aug. 31
Ashley and Shawn Denenny, Felton, Minn., daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Sunday, Aug. 28
Jana and Tyler Flaten, Finley, N.D., daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Monday, Aug. 29
Erianne and Casey Gibson, Moorhead, son, Sanford Medical Center, Saturday, Aug. 27
Rachel Hagen and Joshua Docken, both Fargo, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Saturday, Aug. 27
Jessica and Dan Hanson, Fargo, son, Sanford Medical Center, Monday, Aug. 29
Melissa and Tyler Johnson, Lidgerwood, N.D., daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Monday, Aug. 29
Tawni Johnson and Brandon Wahl, both Fargo, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Monday, Aug. 29
Brandie and Luke Kading, Fargo, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Sunday, Aug. 28
Rebecca and Rob Lill, West Fargo, son, Essentia Health, Tuesday, Aug. 30
Becky Mayers and Rick Burrows, both Moorhead, daughter, Essentia Health, Tuesday, Aug. 30
Dawn and Nick Michels, Fargo, son, Sanford Medical Center, Saturday, Aug. 27
Courtney Schmidt and Brett Martel, both Fargo, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Tuesday, Aug. 30
Mandy Thompson and Angelo Vargas, both Fargo, son, Sanford Medical Center, Monday, Aug. 29
Maura and Bryan Wilburn, Fargo, son, Essentia Health, Tuesday, Aug. 30
Minnesota hospitals
Kalissa Muscha and Casey Frankl, both Breckenridge, Minn., daughter, St. Francis Health, Breckenridge, Friday, Aug. 26