F-M Coalition for Homeless Persons named Bush Prize winner

Executive Director Cody Schuler said the $68,762 grant that comes with the prize will help the organization get more creative in how it brings groups together on the Minnesota and North Dakota sides of the Red River to provide more seamless services for the Fargo-Moorhead metro area's homeless population.

"We have just started to dream about what we'd like to do with that" prize Schuler said Monday, before the award was made public. "We'll be able to do some things that we might not be able to do" otherwise.

The F-M Coalition for Homeless Persons provides advocacy for the homeless and education services for the public and its partner agencies, Schuler said.

Schuler said the agency has helped create a more dynamic system of care that crosses borders and various government jurisdictions.

"We have worked to create a more unified" system to serve the homeless, he said. "To function as one community, despite all those borders and boundaries."

Vision West ND, based in Dickinson, N.D, was awarded $500,000. That consortium serves 19 counties and a range of state and federal agencies and public and private groups to address growth challenges in the western Oil Patch.

The Bush Foundation received 127 applications for this year's prizes. Winners receive unrestricted grants equal to 25 percent of the organization's prior fiscal-year budget, up to $500,000.

This is the fifth year of the prizes, which are awarded annually in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and 23 Native American nations.

"The Bush Prize recognizes Organizations that are creative, fierce and dogged in the way they work and in what they accomplish," said Bush President Jennifer Ford Reedy. "As models for problem-solving, they consistently pick a path of innovation that drives profound results for their communities."