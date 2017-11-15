Shawn Dobberstein, chairman of the 2017 Red Kettle Campaign, held a kickoff event Wednesday, Nov. 15, at West Acres mall.

"Do something to get involved this Christmas season," he said. "Whether it is giving of your time to ringing a bell, or giving financially. Anyone can participate – parents, children, co-workers and friends help us staff the kettles."

The Salvation Army's goal this year is to raise $900,000 with the help of 6,000 volunteer bell-ringers at 33 Fargo-Moorhead locations.

Those wishing to volunteer can call the charity at (701) 356-2688 or go to http://salvationarmynorth.org/community/fargo.