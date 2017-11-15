Fargo-Moorhead Salvation Army launches holiday fundraising campaign
FARGO – Salvation Army volunteers will soon be ringing bells at area stores to signal the start of the holiday season and the charity's fundraising campaign.
Shawn Dobberstein, chairman of the 2017 Red Kettle Campaign, held a kickoff event Wednesday, Nov. 15, at West Acres mall.
"Do something to get involved this Christmas season," he said. "Whether it is giving of your time to ringing a bell, or giving financially. Anyone can participate – parents, children, co-workers and friends help us staff the kettles."
The Salvation Army's goal this year is to raise $900,000 with the help of 6,000 volunteer bell-ringers at 33 Fargo-Moorhead locations.
Those wishing to volunteer can call the charity at (701) 356-2688 or go to http://salvationarmynorth.org/community/fargo.