“I just didn’t feel up to it,” says Emerson, a Korean War veteran. Emerson has had problems with his spine and told organizers he didn’t want to slow down the rest of the group by going on the trip.

“We were just heartbroken too,” says Jane Matejcek, WDAY Honor Flight president. “We knew we had at least 30 cards and letters for him that we were going to give to him during the trip. We wanted to make sure he got those and to know that we appreciated him.”

So Matejcek and other Honor Flight volunteers surprised Emerson at his house with, what turned out to be close to 40 cards and letters. They also gave him an Honor Flight cap and jacket.

Emerson says he remembers mail call in the service, but nothing like this. He was emotional as he thanked the committee while his family gave him a standing ovation.