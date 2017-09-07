1. Bill Jamerson

Tonight

Bill Jamerson makes learning fun as he unravels the history of an area through songs and stories. For his appearance tonight at Moorhead Public Library, 118 5th St. S., Jamerson tells tales about the lives of miners in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, from their lunchtime staple—pasties—to the cultural influence of Norwegians and Finns on the area. The storytelling starts at 6:30 tonight and is free and open to the public. larl.org/larl-locations/moorhead.

2. Charlie Parr

Friday

Celebrating the release of his newest album, "Dog," Charlie Parr settles into The Aquarium, 226 Broadway, Friday night for an evening of foot-stompin,' slide guitar and country blues. The Duluth, Minn.,-based singer-songwriter has lots to celebrate. Dealing with depression for years, Parr addressed it head-on with the new album, full of charm and spirit, especially on the darkly humorous "I Ain't Dead Yet." Music starts at 8 p.m. with tickets for this ID-only show for $10 in advance and $15 at the door. www.ticketweb.com/fb/7614625.

3. Revland Gallery opening

Tonight

In the course of two years Steve Revland has had a gallery space on three of the six core blocks of Broadway. The latest space is perhaps the biggest and best yet. The Fargo artist celebrates the grand opening of Revland Gallery, 6 Broadway, from 6 to 9 p.m. In addition to familiar artists like Susan Morrissey and Dan Francis, the new space also features seldom-seen area artists like Janeen Kobrinsky, who hasn't had a gallery show in a decade. Tonight's opening, from 6 to 9 p.m., is free and open to the public.

4. Greater Moorhead Days

Today - Sept. 14

Just a week after Matt Cullen brought the Stanley Cup to the coolest Dairy Queen in the country, the whole city gets in on civic pride during Greater Moorhead Days. Celebrate your inner-Spud in style, starting tonight with the Bridge Bash, when the Second Avenue Bridge is closed off to motorized traffic so revelers can dance to Brat Pack Radio and more from 5 to 10 p.m. The Greater Moorhead Days Parade starts rolling at 6 p.m. Friday, stretching north on 20th Street starting at 28th Avenue. The Wings & Wheels Fly In & Car Show features a pancake breakfast, airplanes on display, a skydiving demo, the Sanford helicopter and a classic car show, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday at the Moorhead Airport. For a full list of events go to www.cityofmoorhead.com/home.

5. Ben Rheault

Sunday

Fargo artist Ben Rheault's new show at the Rourke Art Gallery + Museum, 521 Main Ave., Moorhead, is taking shape, in a manner of speaking. The exhibit, "Enantiodromia: Studies," explores how opposites not only attract, but can become each other. The painter uses geometric shapes as the vehicles of change in this new show. The display opens to the public with a free reception from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Sunday, including a gallery talk at 2. www.therourke.org, (218) 236.8861.