2. 'Charlotte's Web'

Friday - Sunday

E.B. White's classic children's book "Charlotte's Web," has been re-worked for the big and small screen, but the heartfelt tale of friendship is adapted best on the stage, as the Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre does this weekend. The touching adventure of Wilbur, a young barnyard pig, who befriends a helpful spider named Charlotte and a cast of barnyard animals entertains kids and gives adults something to think about when it comes to relationships. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, as well as 10 a.m., Saturday, and 2 p.m., Sunday, at The Stage at Island Park, 333 4th St. S., Fargo. Tickets from $15 to $21. www.fmct.org, (701) 235-6778.

3. FM Visual Artists Holiday Art Show

Saturday and Sunday

The annual Studio Crawl may be the signature event of the Fargo Moorhead Visual Artists, but the organization's Holiday Art Show is increasingly anticipated. While you don't get to see the artists in their creative space, the 20 or so painters, sculptors, potters, jewelers, photographers and printmakers have more time to talk about their work as they man their booths. Some artists participate in both events, although this weekend's show includes those who may not have a studio suitable for the tour. Times are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m., Sunday, at the Moorhead Center Mall, 510 Center Ave. fmva.org.

4. NDSU Gold Star Marching Band

Sunday

The North Dakota State University football team appears playoff bound and sounding the horn for the Thundering Herd is the NDSU Gold Star Marching Band. The team plays South Dakota at the Fargodome, 1800 University Dr., N., on Saturday, but the Gold Star musicians will keep the march going at the Dome on Sunday when they are the greatest show on turf. The Sounds of the Gridiron concert features music that gets fans all fired up during the pre-game along with select standards from its halftime show. The concert starts at 2 p.m. and is free and open to the public.