Enjoy a weekend of shopping and shows (Nov. 16, 2017)

1. Ryan Gapp

Tonight

Young artist Ryan Gapp steps into the spotlight tonight with his first solo show, "Axiomatic," at Spirit Room, 111 Broadway, Fargo. The work is an extension of his sketches mixing the looseness of initial drawings with the crispness of the considered mark from the architecture student. A reception for the show runs from 7 to 9 p.m. with a gallery talk at 7:30 p.m. www.spiritroom.net. (701) 237-0230.

2. 'The Wizard of Oz'

Saturday

The 1939 film version of L. Frank Baum's story of Dorothy, Toto, Scarecrow, Tin Man, Cowardly Lion and Cowardly Lion's adventure became a fall classic. Now a stage version of "The Wizard of Oz" brings the action and songs to the stage. Minnesota State University Moorhead presents a version for the family with stagings at 1 and 4 p.m., Saturday, at Hansen Theatre, Roland Dille Center for the Arts, MSUM. The show is free and open to the public. https://mnstatetickets.universitytickets.com, (218) 477-2271.

3. Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra

Saturday and Sunday

This weekend's Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra masterworks concert, "The Illuminated Soul," looked to The Good Book for inspiration. One particular version of The Good Book. Music Director Christopher Zimmerman was influenced by the Saint John's Bible while creating the program. The show includes Max Bruch's "Ave Maria," Ernest Bloch's "Schelomo (Solomon)," Richard Strauss' "Death and Transfiguration" and Christopher Theofanidis' "Rainbow Body," featuring cellist Inbal Segev. Tickets range from $30 to $50 for the 7:30 p.m., Saturday, and 2 p.m., Sunday, shows at Festival Concert Hall, North Dakota State University. www.fmsymphony.org. 701-478-3676.

4. Pangea—Cultivate Our Cultures

Saturday

Celebrate the rich diversity in ethnicities this Saturday at Pangea - Cultivate Our Cultures. The annual event at the Historic and Cultural Society of Clay County, 202 1st Ave. N., Moorhead, observes the music, dance and art of different heritages through performance with foods from around the world to help open doors. Handmade goods and games are also available. There is no admission fee to this event, which runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or the exhibit, "Illuminating the Word: The Saint John's Bible". Overflow parking will be available in the Moorhead Center Mall with shuttles running to the Hjemkomst Center every 15 minutes. www.hcscconline.org, (218) 299-5511.

5. Wandering Ghost Gallery

Saturday

Over the last year or so, Wandering Ghost Gallery has brought a little color to spots around town. The pop-up shows by the artists collective provide a pleasant change of pace with a variety of different works. See for yourself when the group of rotating participants sets up shop from noon to midnight at Drekker Brewing Company, 630 1st Ave., N., Fargo. This display features works by Anna Haglin, Athena Funk, Blue Marlin- Aaron Bemal, Emma Beatrez, Green Rabbit Press, J Earl Miller, Jeff Knight, Levi Mastrud, Jesse Suppa, Justin Seng, Punchgut, Renee Danz, Sabrina Hornung and more. This ID-only show is free, with art available for purchase. drekkerbrewing.com.

6. Dave Simonett

Sunday

While best known for his work as the lead vocalist and guitarist in Trampled by Turtles, Dave Simonett has carved out a nice niche with side projects like Dead Man Winter. The Minneapolis-based singer-songwriter plays an intimate solo show Sunday night at Sanctuary Events Center, 670 4th Ave., N., Fargo. Simonett will showcase songs from his first solo release, as well as tunes from Trampled by Turtles and Dead Man Winter. David Allen Ho' opens at 8 p.m. with tickets for for this ID-only show for $15 in advance or $20 at the door. https://jadepresents.com, (866) 300-8300