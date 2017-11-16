Search
    Shopping with Pride: ND showcase this weekend

    By John Lamb Today at 8:35 a.m.
    FARGO—The holiday season kicks off next week and if you think you're getting your shopping done early by lining up for the Black Friday deals, you're late to the game.

    Savvy shoppers looking for regional gifts can find just the right thing at this weekend's Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase at Scheels Arena.

    The annual event tours North Dakota, setting up shop around the state one weekend at a time.

    Pride of Dakota is run by the North Dakota Department of Agriculture and includes more than 500 businesses making and selling goods.

    Approximately 120 such vendors will peddle wares in Scheels Arena, from gourmet food and condiments, to regionally produced wines, art, books, clothes, jewelry and more.

    "It is so amazing to see what people do and have made a small business out of it," says

    Doug Goehring, North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner, who has seen the amount of businesses grow from 300 when he took over in 2009.

    He says the appeal of the showcase is regional people making goods for other regional people. He uses an example of a fish-cleaning tool as something local anglers could appreciate.

    "Or kuchen, my favorite," he adds.

    He also likes the mitten-makers as something Midwesterners could use. Styles vary from maker to maker, but Goehring is partial to a pair made by a woman who upcycles old fabric and clothes into hand-warmers.

    "How unique. How nice," he says.

    North Dakota nice, one could say.

    If You Go

    What: Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase

    When: 4 to 9 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday

    Where: Scheels Arena, 5225 31st Ave. S., Fargo

    Info: Admission is $2, or $1 if you bring a reusable cloth bag, $1 for kids 12 and younger

