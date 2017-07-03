It’s a disappointment, but going into the event’s 10th season, it’s hardly the first obstacle he has had to overcome.

The season opens Wednesday night, July 5, with singer/guitarist Christopher Paul Stelling.

The series started modestly a decade ago, with local musicians bringing in their own sound systems.

“We got through the first year and thought, ‘We got 60 people to come. That was a good show,’ ” Wallace says.

Since then he has slowly but steadily been building the outdoor summer program. While he’s attracted national acts, Grand Forks isn’t always along touring routes.

“I have to start making offers in December so they can route to do a show here,” he says. “I think that’s the most difficult thing: We’re kind of off the beaten path.”

He says he often makes 50 offers to book six dates.

The one thing Grand Forks has as an advantage is proximity to the Canadian border, allowing Wallace to sign acts heading into or out of the Great White North. Stelling plays the NDMOA on his way to this weekend’s Winnipeg Folk Festival. Wallace says he tries to book acts on each side of that music fest.

“There are a lot of great Canadian bands that don’t come down to play the U.S., and I think that’s another resource for me,” he says.

While the bulk of the acts could be lumped into the broad Americana genre, Wallace says the performers don’t necessarily reflect his musical interests.

“Ultimately my deciding factor is whether that band can hold the attention of someone who is 18 or 75,” he says, referring to the wide range of audience members.

He recalls thinking hip-hop singer Dessa may be a stretch for the crowd, but he got so much immediate positive reaction he booked the Twin Cities star again.

While he spends a lot of time researching bands on YouTube, he also enlists Grand Forks DJ Mike Olson of North Dakota Public Radio’s “Into the Music” as a sounding board.

Over the years he’s reached capacity (800) twice, with rock band Blitzen Trapper and neo soul troupe St. Paul & the Broken Bones.

Even bad weather hasn’t dampened spirits at shows. Folk act David Wax Museum was postponed by rain twice, prompting the show to move inside the galleries where the band performed without microphones, strolling through the crowd. William Elliott Whitmore was also pushed inside by rain, but still delivered a raucous performance.

The spacious garden seems more modest when hundreds of patrons set up folding chairs or blankets prior to the show, and the neighboring street, parking lots and train tracks are physical elements keeping the show from getting too big.

What some may see as barriers, Wallace uses as bait.

“I use the fact that we’re butted up against the switching yard as a selling point for bringing in bands. There are a lot of bands that find it interesting that there are trains right next to us and a lot of the audience enjoys the trains. Sitting there and watching the cars roll by only adds to the environment,” Wallace says. “There’s something about this outdoor atmosphere that people really enjoy… Whether people enjoy that particular band or not, they enjoy the atmosphere.”

If you go

What: North Dakota Museum of Arts’ annual Concerts in the Garden series

When: Christopher Paul Stelling, 6 p.m., Wednesday

Erik Koskinen, 6 p.m., July 18

Dave Simonett, 6 p.m., July 26

Chastity Brown, 6 p.m., Aug. 8

Paul Cauthen, 6 p.m., Aug. 29

Where: North Dakota Museum of Art, Grand Forks

Info: Admission is $10 at the door, free for ages 12 and younger. www.ndmoa.com, (701) 777-4195.