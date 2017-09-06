Singer DeGraw cancels September dates including Fargo show
Singer Gavin DeGraw has canceled all of his September tour dates, including a show scheduled for the Fargo Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 10. A press release from the show’s promoter, Jade Presents, said the cancellation was due to a family matter.
The press release said that ticket refunds would be available at the point of purchase beginning Sept. 5.
All patrons who purchased tickets via credit or debit cards will receive automatic refunds. For more information go to the Tickets300 box office or call (866) 300-8300.