Under the Streetlamp brings its tribute to vocal bands from the 1950s through '70s to the Fargo on May 4. Seats are $40 and $60, plus fees.

Tickets for both of these shows go on sale at 11 a.m., Friday.

Other recently announced shows for the Fargo Theatre include Puddles Pity Party, the YouTube sensation known as "the sad clown with a golden voice," on March 27, a tribute to Neil Diamond starring Matt Vee, family and friends on May 5, 'Weird' Al Yankovic on June 6 and a pair of classic album tributes, Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon" on Feb. 23 and Led Zeppelin's Led Zeppelin II on April 27.

Tickets for all of these shows are available at at the Tickets300 box office, 306 University Dr., N., Fargo, https://jadepresents.com, or (866) 300-8300.