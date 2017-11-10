Final chance to see "The Addams Family" this weekend
1 / 2
2 / 2
WEST FARGO — Your final chance to see West Fargo High School's performance of "The Addams Family" is tonight or tomorrow night.
The musical, which opened last weekend, is based on the 1990s cartoon about a dark and twisted family.
The curtain goes up for both performances at 7:30 p.m. at West Fargo High School Theatre, 801 9th St. E.
Tickets cost $8 for adults, $5 for students, and can be purchased at westfargotheatre.com or by calling (701) 499-1971.