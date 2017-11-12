Area artists awarded individual grants

"The Arts Partnership began awarding grants to individual artists in 2013, because we believe that artists' pursuit of new ideas, opportunities and skills are essential to the region's cultural vitality," TAP President and CEO Dayna Del Val said in a press release about the grants. "We're grateful that Jade Presents and individual donors shared that vision."

Jade Presents founder and owner Jade Nielson stated in the release: "Music is one of the few things that we all respond to positively. The Metro is lucky to have such a wide-ranging music scene — from indie singer/songwriters to classically trained musicians and everything in between. We're particularly excited this year to be supporting such a diverse range of artists and musical genres."

The following artists were awarded Individual Arts Partnership Grants:

Britt Dalice Young, painter, $650 to create paintings of animals at the Red River Zoo.

Anna R. Johnson, printmaker, $2,100 to purchase a table-top printing press and accompanying supplies for a home printmaking studio.

Anne Kaese, water media artist, $1,150 toward additional training in cursive writing and development of a cursive writing course that will combine history with the opportunity to talk about community issues and how art can bridge them.

Anna Lee, designer/milliner and artist, $1,600 toward a collection of 12 straw hats and accompanying paintings that investigate the impact of location.

Cynthia McGuire Thiel, clothing artist, $250 to purchase dress forms to better create and promote her clothing designs, which often use upcycled material.

Ray Rea, filmmaker/writer, $600 to create a historical, online, interactive documentary investigating his grandfather's attempt to emigrate from Italy to America, which drew the interest of the FBI.

Meg Spielman Peldo, photographer, $2,500 to attend an alternative methods in photography workshop and purchase materials to meld the artist's photographs with her mother's paintings.

Emily Vieweg, poet,$1,200 toward office space in which to create a full-length poetry collection for publication.

Emily Williams-Wheeler, painter, $1,820 toward a one-on-one educational experience with an artist to learn the technique of using cold wax medium with oil paint.

The Jade Presents Individual Arts Partnership Grants for Musicians were awarded to: