As the founder of the elite matchmaking firm The Love Architects and a master certified love, life and relationship coach, Rosenberg helps clients around the world find their perfect mate. As part of her global love tour, the author of "Real Love, Right Now" will be hosting a book signing on Friday, Nov. 17 at 6 to 8 p.m. at Barnes and Noble in Fargo.

The following day, Rosenberg will take the stage at Sanctuary Events Center for a women-only private match event at 11 a.m. in hopes of pairing two successful local bachelors with a partner. The Mass Match for the City of Fargo event will follow at 6 p.m. where, as a costar for "Lovetown, USA," on the Oprah Winfrey Network, Rosenberg will speak, answer live questions on life, love and relationships and match other locals with the perfect mate in the name of charity. All proceeds will be donated to local charities.

Rosenberg's newest venture — The Lodge Social Club app — launched on Nov. 7. The exclusive, members-only, dating experience allows unlimited matches per day and features a clearly defined code of ethics and three-step vetting process to match elite, successful singles.

If You Go

What: Mass Match for the City of Fargo with Kailen Rosenberg

When: Women-only "Private Match Event for Two Successful Local Bachelors" 11a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18; Mass Match for the City of Fargo 6 p.m. - midnight.

Where: Sanctuary Events Center — 670 Fourth Ave. N., Fargo

Info: Tickets are $20 minimum donation at the door. For more information and to RSVP for either event (which is required), visit 740thefan.com/lodge-social-club.