Swift taxes must be particularly taxing
To My Tax Guy:
First off, thank you for doing my taxes. I realize you get paid to do them, but I think you do deserve a special "hardest worker" award for doing mine. It isn't just anyone who could tolerate someone who brings in their mileage expenses scrawled on the back of a Hardee's wrapper, forgets most of her important papers at home and thinks she should be able to claim her inner child as a dependent.
Thanks to your patient explanations, I now understand much more about taxes and tax terms. For instance, I no longer think "accelerated depreciation" means the speed at which your chin hair grows once you hit menopause. And I now know that "AGI" stands for "adjusted gross income" vs. "American Getting Impoverished."
In fact, I have become so interested in tax jargon that I've started studying online lists of tax terms. I'm still not sure what a "sin" tax is, but I hope it doesn't encompass people who eat chocolate chips off the floor after they've surpassed the five-second rule.
In my humble opinion, the government would make a lot more money off a "syntax," which would tax everyone who uses bad grammar on Facebook. Than the US wouldn't got no debt anymore.
Also, I do feel the need to come clean on a few minor fabrications. I indicated to you that I had driven 708 miles in business-related travel last year. After crunching the numbers again, I have discovered a small adjustment needs to made: It was closer to 8. (The "70" part was actually a squashed mosquito.)
When I said I made $500 in charitable donations, I should probably back up and clarify a few things first. Does the $500 include unsolicited advice I have given that is so wise and helpful it is worth $75/hour (a counselor's standard rate)? I'm not a trained counselor, but I have a lot of opinions on how other people should be living their lives. Anyway, if that's the case, my charitable donations have been closer to $7,500.
Oh, and you may have noticed that the scanned document of sales tax paid on my Juke last year also included: A) a scan of a hand-written receipt and B) a photo of a handsome woman in her 70s.
Those happen to be scans of a lodging receipt my mom sent to the Schwan man when he stayed at her bed-and-breakfast in 2016 as well as a photo of my aforementioned mother.
Although I sent these accidentally, you are welcome to forward them on to the IRS if you think they will get me a deduction.
Thank you,
Tammy Swift
Taxpayer
