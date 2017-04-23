Swift taxes must be particularly taxing

Thanks to your patient explanations, I now understand much more about taxes and tax terms. For instance, I no longer think "accelerated depreciation" means the speed at which your chin hair grows once you hit menopause. And I now know that "AGI" stands for "adjusted gross income" vs. "American Getting Impoverished."

In fact, I have become so interested in tax jargon that I've started studying online lists of tax terms. I'm still not sure what a "sin" tax is, but I hope it doesn't encompass people who eat chocolate chips off the floor after they've surpassed the five-second rule.

In my humble opinion, the government would make a lot more money off a "syntax," which would tax everyone who uses bad grammar on Facebook. Than the US wouldn't got no debt anymore.

Also, I do feel the need to come clean on a few minor fabrications. I indicated to you that I had driven 708 miles in business-related travel last year. After crunching the numbers again, I have discovered a small adjustment needs to made: It was closer to 8. (The "70" part was actually a squashed mosquito.)

When I said I made $500 in charitable donations, I should probably back up and clarify a few things first. Does the $500 include unsolicited advice I have given that is so wise and helpful it is worth $75/hour (a counselor's standard rate)? I'm not a trained counselor, but I have a lot of opinions on how other people should be living their lives. Anyway, if that's the case, my charitable donations have been closer to $7,500.

Oh, and you may have noticed that the scanned document of sales tax paid on my Juke last year also included: A) a scan of a hand-written receipt and B) a photo of a handsome woman in her 70s.

Those happen to be scans of a lodging receipt my mom sent to the Schwan man when he stayed at her bed-and-breakfast in 2016 as well as a photo of my aforementioned mother.

Although I sent these accidentally, you are welcome to forward them on to the IRS if you think they will get me a deduction.

Thank you,

Tammy Swift

Taxpayer

Readers can reach columnist Tammy Swift at tswiftsletten@gmail.com.