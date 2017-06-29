'Legally Blonde Jr.' and 'James and the Giant Peach Jr.'

Thursday, June 29

Young actors are on the big stages today as productions of "Legally Blonde Jr." and "James and the Giant Peach Jr." wind down short runs today. Kids match the energy and enthusiasm of the main character Elle Woods as she learns a lesson about believing in herself in "Legally Blonde Jr." The musical comedy plays at 2 and 7 p.m. at Moorhead High School, 2300 4th Ave. S. Tickets are $5 and $10.www.fmct.org.

Another young theater group has an adventure of its own with a 20th Century fairy tale in "James and the Giant Peach Jr." The story of an orphaned boy and the insects and animals he befriends on his magical journey takes the stage at Frances Frazier Comstock Theater, Concordia College, Moorhead.Tickets are $6 and $10, available at the door. https://tinyurl.com/ycczrwo2

Plains Art Museum opening reception

Thursday

With "dialogue" becoming a buzzword and more people calling for an an honest and open exchange of ideas over the last year, the Plains Art Museum, 704 1st Ave., N., Fargo, hits on the hot topic with "Conversation Pieces: Selection from the Permanent Collection in Dialogue." The show, comprised of pieces from the permanent collection, explores how art reflects the thoughts and actions of the time, but also the conversation works can have with each other. A reception from 7 to 9 p.m. looks to tap into those threads, fleshed out with refreshments and music. Admission is $10 for non-members, $5 for students, free to members and the Native American community. Before the reception, museum director and CEO Andy Maus, holds a presentation on what will be happening over the next year at the museum that is free and open to patrons. plainsart.org/ (701) 551-6100.

Blues, BBQ and Beer

Friday, June 30

Detroit Lakes, Minn., will be bumping next week around the Fourth of July, but you can get a lip-smacking preview Friday night Blues, BBQ and Beer. The event at Detroit Mountain features pulled pork from Lakes Processing, kegs of ale and sets from Minnesota blues legend Lamont Cranston and special guests The Soulmates. Doors open at 5 p.m., with music from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. https://tinyurl.com/ycp2rgdw.