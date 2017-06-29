3 things to do on the Fourth of July in Fargo-Moorhead

Here's a round-up of some of the celebrations in the area.

Bonanzaville

Over the years Bonanzaville, 1351 Main Ave., West Fargo, has put the holiday in some historical context as Cass County Historical Society site illuminates how settlers in this part of the country lived. The Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration is entry into the past of this pioneer village with train rides, horse-drawn wagon rides, historical children's games and modern activities like face painting and a bouncy house. Events run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a parade at 2 p.m. Admission is $6 to $12, free for military members and children 5 and younger.

Bonanzaville also hosts a Veterans 5K and 10K walk/run at 7:30 a.m. and an ID-only concert by 32 Below from 7:30 to 10:30, followed by fireworks. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door.

Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church

Celebrate Independence Day in song at Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2010 Elm St., N., Fargo, where the 13th Annual Salute to America will be in full swing. The patriotic program features classic American music, nationalistic poetry, a tribute to Vietnam Veterans, piano and organ duets and sing-alongs to honor all branches of the military. Performing will be the Eide Family Singers, Tom Colquhoun, Steve Lunde, Jim Gurney, Trudy Eide, Vaughn Thorstad and more. Refreshments will follow the show. The event is free, with free-will donations benefiting the USO.

5656 Ooh & Aah

What was once Minnesota State University Moorhead's annual Fourth of July festivities has been retooled by the Moorhead Business Association and now goes by the name, 5656 Ooh & Aah, a play on the city's zip code. The celebration is still at MSUM, with gates to Scheels Field opening at 7:30 p.m. and post Traumatic Funk Syndrome playing at 9 p.m. followed by fireworks at 10:30 p.m.