The other hikers at Ekre Grassland Preserve near Kindred gather up their belongings as a German shepherd named Rinny and a golden retriever named Sloan chase each other through the tall grasses, seemingly unaware they’re about to be part of a special hike with a Minot woman waging an epic battle and the family who loves her.

Powell came from New York state, sister Tricia Hunter from San Diego, brother Kim Hunter and his wife Sandy Hunter from Phoenix and nephew Kelly Hunter from Grand Forks to walk alongside their sister and mother Debby Hunter as she continues a 19-year-battle with a deadly and aggressive cancer.

Hunter, 63, who teaches biology at Turtle Mountain Community College in St. John, N.D., went to the doctor in summer 1998 because she couldn’t hear out of her left ear.

“It felt like my ear was plugged, like how it feels when you’re on a plane, but I couldn’t pop it,” she says.

The doctor found a large tumor in her nasal cavity. She was eventually diagnosed with large cell and small cell lymphoma. She also battled a form of skin cancer.

“She was given two years to live – max. Yet, here she is,” Powell says. “She’s strong. I don’t think most people could have endured what she’s endured with all of the cancer treatments over and over again.”

Hunter, who grew up in an “outdoorsy” family that loved hunting, fishing and camping, says her doctor at Stanford Medical Center in Palo Alto, Calif., credits her longevity to her North Dakota lifestyle. But the cancer started to catch up with her last summer when she developed blood clots in her lungs.

“I tell you, when you can’t use your lungs, you have very little energy,” Hunter says. “It was so hard not having the energy to do anything.”

Chemotherapy eventually destroyed the blood clots, but because Hunter’s cancer is considered incurable, it mutates into a more aggressive type every time it inevitably returns.

“My doctor told me, ‘You had a really rough time this past summer and we know it’s going to come back. When it does, it’s going to be worse.’ He made me promise right there that this summer I would do the things I love to do. And one of those things is hiking,” Hunter says.

Hunter emailed Powell, who is a professional guide and Pennsylvania member of the North Country Trail – a 4,600-mile hiking trail that extends from North Dakota to Vermont. Hunter asked if she could go out to New York and hike with Powell.

“I told her, ‘You don’t have to come to New York to hike with your sister. She’s coming to you,’ ” Powell says.

She then got in touch with her other siblings, as well as Hunter’s son, Kelly, to plan a week of hiking in North Dakota for the entire family.

“We wanted to show her we support her and show our love for her,” Powell says.

Powell got help planning the hike from Rennae Gruchalla and other members of the Dakota Prairie Chapter of the North Country Trail – ”an incredibly hospitable and welcoming group,” Powell says. They planned a 40-mile route from just outside Kindred through the Sheyenne National Grasslands. Some members of the Dakota Prairie Chapter joined the family on part of the hike, which will last about six days. Sister Tricia Hunter is the only sibling not actually hiking or camping.

“She said her version of camping is staying at a Hilton,” Powell says, laughing.

But Tricia is helping in a major way by meeting the hikers as they set up camp each night and bringing them a nice dinner, including their mother’s famous potato salad.

“This allows me to spend time with them, which is the main thing I wanted to do,” Tricia says.

Plus, it means fewer supplies for the hikers to carry on their backs. Powell’s backpack alone weighs about 38 pounds, earning her the nickname “Tortuga.”

“That’s Spanish for tortoise, because I carry everything I need on my back: food, hygiene, shelter and ‘what if’ items,” Powell says.

The other hikers, including Debby Hunter, carry a little bit less, but it can still be a strenuous journey. They walked a little more than five miles the first day and will average at least that distance every day until they reach the end of their journey at the west trailhead of the grasslands.

“We’re going slow, just taking it easy, enjoying the scenery, looking at the wildflowers,” Powell says. “With her background, Debby is good at pointing out all the plants.”

Hunter says the hike gives her a chance to get her lungs back in shape as she walks the trail up and over tiny grassy hills filled with fragrant wild prairie roses. She says she’s a “very lucky person” to be out here with the people she loves the most.

“I know I’m alive,” she says. “I really feel alive. It’s good to be with my family. The scenery has been gorgeous – the trees and grasslands – it’s been really beautiful.”

Powell echoes her big sister’s thoughts, “Life slows down out here and you realize what’s important and it’s really simple – listening to the birds, paying attention to the person you’re with and not being distracted by outside things. You’re not stressed. You’re living in the moment. These are going to be very special memories for all of us.”