Stark: Liar, liar, phone's on fire?

Not only that-but I don't recall ever hearing about a rotary dial telephone suddenly bursting into flame, much less while being stored in your jeans. It gives a whole new meaning to the term: hot pockets!

Who would have thought 21st century computer technology could become such a bad companion for your old Levi's? We all heard testimonials from the folks who actually experienced burning trousers. That means that more than one was not a liar, liar about their pants on fire.

The culprit Samsung cell phone infernos sound positively 2016. The poor company folks who developed the Samsung 7 also got burned because of the incidents. Because it turns out that many of their customers got upset when their pants exploded.

I've never been in the telephone business, but discovered by reading accounts of the episodes that phone professionals generally consider it a bad business practice to have the device they made for you suddenly turn your 501 skinny jeans into a Roman Candle. The good news for the company is that it prohibits the burning user from immediately calling them with a complaint because they first have to search for an available (and unexploded) phone.

I actually would not mind if any cell phone company today could offer a phone that bursts into flame if it is operated by a driver while driving. I'm not a violent person, so, not a big flame, mind you, just enough to burn it into the fingers and the memory of the driver to put the doggone thing away.

To the folks who use their cell phones in movie theatres there should not be a flame that could spread to the seats but a singed fingertip or two might make the point.

Those everyday irritants for many of us are probably cross-generational. There was a time when America would sell phones to bring us together. Today our cell phones are tearing us apart.

We can't get away from the constant and ringing reminders about the intrusions made by cell phones in vehicles, restaurants, coffee shops, (even at the symphony) and the occasional funeral as witnessed during my late brother's service.

I remember one woman behind me in the middle of a movie answering her phone and telling the caller, "I can't talk now, I'm at the movie". A pause. "About an hour and a half." Pause. "Pretty good." Pause. "Okay, I'll see you then, Bye." She turned to her husband and said, "That was Debbie."

Folks get peeved, irritated, frustrated and aggravated. And those are just the ones we stare at for using their phones inappropriately in the first place.

Cell phones are among the most divisive devices ever devised. I sometimes wish they had never been invented despite the convenience. I'm fairly certain many people and even Hillary Clinton might agree with me.

Stark is a Forum editorial cartoonist and columnist. He also presents illustrated historical programs in schools and other venues.