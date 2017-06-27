Searching for an Oakes woman whose photo was found on eBay

Here's the deal: Forum photographer Dave Wallis found a press photo for sale on eBay. It shows 7-month-old Diane smiling happily after her grandfather Leon C. Mueller pinned a big "Ike and Dick" button on her.

There is no date on the picture, but it had to be in either 1952 or 1956, because Ike and Dick refer to Republican presidential candidate Dwight Eisenhower and his running mate, Richard Nixon, who ran in those years.

The photo caption says Leon, from Oakes, was a delegate to the Republican National Convention.

Can someone tell Dave and Neighbors about Leon and his granddaughter Diane?

Unfortunately, the picture can't be shown here because it wouldn't reproduce well.

Memories of spring

We're into summer. But the memories of spring remain; the trees budding, the grass turning green, flowers showing their colors. Yes, spring is a marvelous season; a season that Margaret Steidl wrote about in a poem years ago.

Her poem was sent in by Jeanette Longtine, Moorhead. She tells us that Margaret was born in 1913 to John and Ida Spink at Fingal, N.D., and spent her early years around that town.

Some years later she wrote this poem, remembering the springs and the wild roses of her youth:

Has spring come to Dakota?

Is every slough a lake?

Has warmth of sunshine

Drawn all the moisture it can take?

At that place where sky meets earth,

Away across the plain,

Is there a bluish cloudy haze,

And are there signs of rain?

Do mellow fields yet know

The feel of drag and drill?

Close from the prairie pasture post,

Do meadowlarks yet trill?

Do early flowers faintly scent

The little breeze that blows,

Announcing spring and promising

That soon will come the rose?

There you have Margaret's poem, just as it was saved and sent to Neighbors by Jeanette.

Margaret, you see, was Jeanette's mother.

