That's because she was born one day before July Fourth.

Melissa is the daughter of Dave and Michelle Wightman and the granddaughter of Jean Wightman, all of Fargo.

When Melissa was a young girl, around 3 or 4 or so, Grandma Jean baked her a chocolate birthday cake, and little Melissa helped by putting Cool Whip on it. Soon it got even better, when the cake would be decorated to look like the American flag, with strawberries for the stripes and blueberries for the stars. And it has become an annual tradition.

Jean always bakes the flag cake at her Lake Trowbridge home near Vergas, Minn., and Melissa, who lives in Minneapolis, always comes there on her birthday to help her grandma decorate it.

Today, Melissa's boyfriend, Fred Beumer, also of Minneapolis, is coming with Melissa to help with the decorating.

And then the family will honor both the United States and Melissa by digging into this patriotic and delicious tradition.

Major events

By the way, 90 years ago was a big year.

That was 1927, in which:

Babe Ruth hit 60 home runs.

The 15 millionth Ford Model T car was built.

Al Jolson starred in the first talking movie.

Charles Lindbergh made his historic nonstop flight from New York to Paris.

And Melissa Wightman's grandmother Jean was born.

If you have an item of interest for this column, mail it to Neighbors, The Forum, Box 2020, Fargo, ND 58107, fax it to 241-5487 or email blind@forumcomm.com.