Flags were flying in Fargo in 1923
Even though this picture probably wasn’t taken on July Fourth, the flags sure were flying.
The photo is identified as “J.G. Gunderson’s prize winners – Fargo Fair 1923.”
Deanna Ulven, Hawley, Minn., found it in a box of memorabilia collected by her mother Alice (Locken) Askviken, of Northwood, N.D.
Deanna says her mother, who passed away in 1976, worked as a housecleaner for people in Fargo when she was a teenager; Deanna assumes she got this photo when she was cleaning one of the houses.
The Fargo city directory says the Bristol & Sweet Harness Co. was a wholesale manufacturer of harnesses located at 322-324 5th St. N. Neighbors doesn’t know who J.G. Gunderson was; do you?
At any rate, the flags are flying all around the country today, too. Happy and glorious July Fourth to you, fellow Americans!