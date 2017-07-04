Flags were flying in Fargo in 1923

Deanna Ulven, Hawley, Minn., found it in a box of memorabilia collected by her mother Alice (Locken) Askviken, of Northwood, N.D.

Deanna says her mother, who passed away in 1976, worked as a housecleaner for people in Fargo when she was a teenager; Deanna assumes she got this photo when she was cleaning one of the houses.

The Fargo city directory says the Bristol & Sweet Harness Co. was a wholesale manufacturer of harnesses located at 322-324 5th St. N. Neighbors doesn’t know who J.G. Gunderson was; do you?

At any rate, the flags are flying all around the country today, too. Happy and glorious July Fourth to you, fellow Americans!