'Old' horse memories and grandparent appreciation

The old picture is mottled, but hopefully you can make out Tom Holstein, on the left, complete with his mustache and "his horses that he loved," Joyce writes.

Tom was her grandfather.

Next to Tom is his son Angelo, and Angelo's son, unnamed, is next to him.

Joyce doesn't give a date for this picture or where it was taken, but it undoubtedly was in North Dakota.

"Growing up in North Dakota years ago," she writes, "I was used to seeing horses go down the street."

Joyce sent this photo to Neighbors because she says she likes to see pictures from "the old days" in the newspaper.

Attention, grandparents

Sunday, Sept. 10, is national Grandparents' Day. So, in closing today's column, Neighbors passes along some good advice from the 1990 State of the Union address by President George H.W. Bush.

"I'm going to ask something of every one of you," Bush said.

"Let me start with my generation, the grandparents out there.

"You are our living link to the past. Tell your grandchildren the story of the struggles waged at home and abroad, of sacrifices freely made for freedom's sake.

"And tell them your own story as well—because every American has a story to tell."

For sure, Mr. President.

