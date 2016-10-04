LOS ANGELES — Simon Cowell will be sitting at the "America's Got Talent" judges' table for the next three seasons. The TV personality and "AGT" creator has signed a new deal to remain on the talent competition show through 2019, Variety has learned.

Cowell's news comes after "America's Got Talent" wrapped its 11th season this summer with the show's highest ratings in five years.

For the 12th season in summer 2017, Cowell will be joined by judges Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, plus host Nick Cannon, who are all returning for the next season.

"'America's Got Talent' is a fantastic and, most importantly, fun show both to work on and to watch. NBC have been brilliant partners and the entire team who make this show are one of the best in the world. I've loved this past season and look forward to discovering more great talent together in the years to come," said Cowell.

"It was terrific to see Simon in his judge's chair this past season, bringing his unique expertise and enthusiasm to the show, night after night," commented Paul Telegdy, NBC Entertainment's president of alternative and reality group. "His brilliance has made 'AGT' the industry leader that it is today and his ability to evaluate and spot talent is unmatched, so we couldn't be happier to have him seated at the judge's table for the next three years."

Trish Kinane, "AGT" executive producer and FremantleMedia North America's president of entertainment programming, added: "Simon really understands how to spot talent, but he also knows how to have fun. We are delighted that he will be with us for the next three seasons, helping find the very best talent America has to offer."

Cowell, founder of his Syco Entertainment, is creator of the global "Got Talent" format, which his spawned the most international spinoffs of any reality show in history and airs in 186 countries, most notably the U.S. version with "America's Got Talent" and the U.K. series with "Britain's Got Talent" on which he is a judge. He also created the global "X Factor" format and is a judge on the show across the pond.

Musical acts to come out of Cowell's series include One Direction, Fifth Harmony and the most recent winner of "AGT," 12-year-old singer and ukulele player Grace Vanderwall.