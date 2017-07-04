"I just love the colors in this one," she says of a painting her grandson made in preschool that is now framed and hanging on her bedroom wall.

Holman's love of family was first evident nearly 75 years ago — not through paintings on the wall — but newspaper clippings now tattered, weathered and worn in a scrapbook she kept during the early days of World War II.

At the time, she was a 13-year-old growing up in Breckenridge, Minn. One of eight children born to Bert Henjum, a blacksmith, and his wife Tina, Holman says the family was very close. It was a big adjustment to see older brothers Leslie, 19, and Norman, 17, go off to fight with Company "I" of North Dakota's 164th Infantry Division. (Another brother, Gordon, also served during the war).

"Leslie and Norman had never been away from home," she says. "They were going places we had never heard of before."

One of those places was Guadalcanal in the South Pacific. In October of 1942, the 164th — providing reinforcement to the First Marine Division — became the first U.S. Army unit to engage in offensive action during the Battle of Guadalcanal. As the news rolled in, Cpl. Leslie Henjum and Pfc. Norman Henjum's little sister Inez started following their every move. She saved all newspaper clippings she could find that mentioned the 164th's action at Guadalcanal. Some articles written included quotes from her brothers while they served together. In one article, the brothers mention that they're both "well but very busy and sure would like to have candy and lots of it!" They also describe their surroundings as "miles and miles of coconut and banana trees" with "no civilization on it except for a few English plantation owners."

In addition to the newspaper clippings, Holman saved all the letters, telegrams and pictures her brothers sent home. Most convey that they were well and safe. In one telegram, Leslie asks his dad to wire him $10.

Holman says keeping the scrapbook was just something she wanted to do. She doesn't remember being overly worried about her brothers overseas. In fact, she was always positive they'd come home safe and sound.

"I always felt like my brothers were watching out for me," she says. "Maybe this was my way of staying close to them."

She describes Leslie, who worked at the town grocery store before the war, as "a gentle giant," and said Norman, who was mechanically-inclined, "could have been my twin."

Both, she said, were "very good brothers."

Fortunately, both men came home safe and sound. Both settled in Washington state where Leslie worked for a lighting company and Norman worked for Wonder Bread. Holman says they'd come back to Breckenridge for Company "I" reunions, but Holman didn't walk down memory lane much with either of her brothers.

"I know they saw some bad stuff over there, but they never talked about it," she says.

Norman died in 1994 and Leslie in 2000. Holman now looks at the scrapbook and remembers not only her brothers but everyone from North Dakota's Company "I".

"I think it's a tribute to all of them, because they did their job and they were a proud company," she says. "They were a proud bunch of men."