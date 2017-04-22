Recycle style: What's acceptable for local recycling

While things like junk mail and pizza boxes will be added to the list of recyclable items when single-sort starts in July, not all things will be acceptable.

"The biggest concern I have when we're transitioning from a source-separated to a single-stream (system) is contamination," says Mary Aldrich, sales manager at MinnKota Enviroservices, Inc., which receives all of the material picked up for recycling. "I'm worried that people will discard unacceptable items in the recycling bins which can create a significant problem for us. People should know what they can do and please don't place items in there if you question the recyclability of it."

What can be recycled now

Cardboard

Flattened corrugated cardboard boxes, brown grocery bags, unwaxed beverage containers, shoe boxes, cereal and food boxes, and paperboard.

Glass

Clear, brown and green glass bottles and jars.

Metal

Aluminum, steel and tin cans

Paper

Newspaper, shoppers and anything that is delivered in the newspaper, including glossy inserts. Magazines, small catalogs and similar printed material with glossy pages.

Plastic

All containers with a recycling symbol ♲ ♻ ♺ of 1-7 such as soda bottles, milk containers, detergent and shampoo bottles, but no bottle caps, yogurt and cottage cheese containers, ice cream pails, margarine tubs and vegetable containers.

What additional items can be recycled with single-sort?

Milk cartons, juice containers, office paper, phone books, junk mail and pizza boxes

What will still be unacceptable for recycling with single-sort?

Egg cartons, phone books, scrap metal, razor blades, tin foil, nails, rusty cans, aerosol cans, Styrofoam, beverage cups, trays or fast food containers. Motor oil or antifreeze bottles, plastic bags, shrink wrap, film, toys, ceramics, Pyrex, window glass, light bulbs, waxed boxes or boxes that come from the refrigerator or the freezer and plastic bags.

Not all recyclable materials will be picked up with the new single-sort system, but some items can be dropped off for recycling.