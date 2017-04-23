Away from Home: Oahu, Hawaii

Comments:

This photo is from Germaine's Luau, located right by the ocean, very sandy with lots of beautiful palm trees. We were treated to authentic island cuisine, including Kalua pig (a pig roasted in the ground all day) and a wonderful performance by hula dancers, torch twirlers and beautiful Hawaiian music.

Cathy Stock, Fargo

