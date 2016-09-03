Search
    Births (Sept. 3, 2016)

    Posted Today at 1:26 a.m.

    Fargo hospitals

    Angie Cordova, Moorhead, and Cole Larocque, Grand Forks, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Tuesday, Aug. 30

    Ashley and Shawn Denenny, Felton, Minn., twin son and daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Sunday, Aug. 28

    Jacie Folsrom and Alexander Lamblez, both Fargo, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Monday, Aug. 29

    Elisabeth and Bret Iepson, Fargo, son, Essentia Health, Sunday, Aug. 28

    Teresa Marquart and Nick Stokke, both Fargo, daughter, Essentia Health, Wednesday, Aug. 31

    Traci and David Ripplinger, West Fargo, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Tuesday, Aug. 30

    Kimberly and Erik Vosseteig, Fargo, son, Sanford Medical Center, Monday, Aug. 29

