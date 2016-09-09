Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Births (Sept. 9, 2016)

    Posted Today at 1:04 a.m.

    Fargo hospitals

    Savannah DeCoteau and Connor Moberg, both West Fargo, son, Sanford Medical Center, Sunday, Sept. 4

    Taylor and Dylan Dockter, Medina, N.D., daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Tuesday, Sept. 6

    Alyssa Garza and Francisco Lopez, both Fargo, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Tuesday, Sept. 6

    Katherine Jensen and Drew Kelly, both Detroit Lakes, Minn., daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Tuesday, Sept. 6

    Kelly and Chris Lauinger, West Fargo, son, Sanford Medical Center, Tuesday, Sept. 6

    Krystina McCarl and Daniel Haugen, both LaMoure, N.D., daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Monday, Sept. 5

    KayLynn Moss and Jarrid Gable, both West Fargo, son, Sanford Medical Center, Tuesday, Sept. 6

    Jess Spieker Ferden and Kris Ferden, Moorhead, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Sunday, Sept. 4   

    Amber and Ryan Todd, Horace, N.D., son, Sanford Medical Center, Monday, Sept. 5

    Explore related topics:milestonesbirths
    Advertisement