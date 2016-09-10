Search
    Births (Sept. 9, 2016)

    Posted Today at 1:30 a.m.

    Fargo hospitals

    Alli and Jacob Bjornson, Hawley, Minn., son, Sanford Medical Center, Wednesday, Sept. 7

    Mandy and Jason Christopherson, West Fargo, daughter, Essentia Health, Wednesday, Sept. 7

    Sarah Harden, Detroit Lakes, Minn., son, Sanford Medical Center, Wednesday, Sept. 7

    Mary and Kachuol Kachuol, Pembina, N.D., son, Sanford Medical Center, Tuesday, Sept. 6

    Katie and Kyle Sarbaum, West Fargo, son, Essentia Health, Wednesday, Sept. 7

    Lora and Al Schoepp, Fargo, son, Essentia Health, Thursday, Sept. 8

