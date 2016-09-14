Births (Sept. 14, 2016)

Erin and Karl Abrahamson, Fargo, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Wednesday, Sept. 7

Beth and Luke Bush, Arthur, N.D., daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Thursday, Sept. 8

Destinee Capman and Chaz Moore, both Nome, N.D., son, Essentia Health, Sunday, Sept. 11

Bailey Grant, Mayville, N.D., and Jacob Hamilton, Granite Falls, Minn., daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Friday, Sept. 9

Nicole and Brian Kiewel, West Fargo, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Thursday, Sept. 8

Amy and Aaron Liesinger, Fargo, son, Essentia Health, Monday, Sept. 12

Jessica and Russell Nelson, Fingal, N.D., daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Saturday, Sept. 10

Toni and Matthew Nysetvold, Twin Valley, Minn., daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Friday, Sept. 9

Kristina and Jonathan Razink, Glyndon, Minn., daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Friday, Sept. 9

Renee and Nick Sellers, Horace, N.D., son, Sanford Medical Center, Friday, Sept. 9

Allison and Jason Stuart, Dilworth, son, Sanford Medical Center, Thursday, Sept. 8

Lindsey and Jason Tester, Harwood, N.D., daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Friday, Sept. 9

Kirsten and Nicholas Waverek, West Fargo, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Wednesday, Sept. 7

Angela Williams and Jace Bergeron, both Fargo, son, Sanford Medical Center, Thursday, Sept. 8

Liz and Matt Wolter, Fargo, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Friday, Sept. 9