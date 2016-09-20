Births (Sept. 20, 2016)
Fargo hospitals
Allison and Eric Burggraff, Moorhead, son, Sanford Medical Center, Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Alyssah Norquay, Moorhead, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Friday, Sept. 16.
Amber and Jody DeLong, Belcourt, N.D., son, Sanford Medical Center, Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Amy and Beau Wohlwend, Sabin, Minn., twin daughters, Sanford Medical Center, Thursday, Sept. 1.
Angelina and Travis Vandal, Moorhead, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Thursday, Sept. 15.
Ashley and Tony Anderson, Moorhead, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Monday, Sept. 12.
Dekontee Tomah and Jerome Payegar, both Fargo, son, Sanford Medical Center, Thursday, Sept. 15.
Emily and Joe Riley, Fargo, twin sons, Sanford Medical Center, Thursday, Sept. 15.
Erica and Justin Hicks, Fargo, son, Sanford Medical Center, Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Gina and Brian Buchanan, Fargo, son, Sanford Medical Center, Thursday, Sept. 15.
Jaana and Tim Caldwell, Moorhead, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Saturday, Sept. 17.
Kayla and Nickolai Holm, Valley City, N.D., daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Karli and Taylor Moch, West Fargo, son, Sanford Medical Center, Saturday, Sept. 17.
Kristin and Cole Zaun, Mapleton, N.D., daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Thursday, Sept. 15.
Megan and Jeff Backous, Moorhead, son, Sanford Medical Center, Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Nicole and Nicholas Holien, Fargo, son, Sanford Medical Center, Saturday, Sept. 17.
Rachel and Logan Schmitz, Fargo, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Saturday, Sept. 17.
Renae and Tim Aronson, West Fargo, daugher, Sanford Medical Center, Sunday, Sept. 18.
Stephanie and John Mattson, Moorhead, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Sunday, Sept. 11.
Tara and David Snyder, Moorhead, son, Sanford Medical Center, Monday, Sept. 12.