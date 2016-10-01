Births (Oct. 1, 2016)
Fargo hospitals
Kathryn and Keith Anderson, West Fargo, son, Sanford Medical Center, Wednesday, Sept. 28
Whitney Ernst and Jesse Larson, both Fargo, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Tuesday, Sept. 27
Brandi and Austin Gruebele, West Fargo, son, Essentia Health, Thursday, Sept. 29
Heidi and Chris Horne, Fargo, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Wednesday, Sept. 28
Audra and Garrett Maurer, Moorhead, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Wednesday, Sept. 28
Marie and Travis Roland, Fargo, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Monday, Sept. 26
Jeanna and Brent Sender, Moorhead, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Wednesday, Sept. 28
Lisa and Matthew Wourms, Moorhead, son, Sanford Medical Center, Tuesday, Sept. 27