Births (Oct. 5, 2016)

Brittney and Dalton Alfstad, Wahpeton, N.D., daughter, Essentia Health, Sunday, Oct. 2

Alexandra Crary, Fargo, and Brady Balzum, Ada, Minn., daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Sunday, Oct. 2

Tori Delafuente and Felix Ramirez, both Moorhead, son, Sanford Medical Center, Friday, Sept. 30

Morgan Draxten and Travis Braton, both Rothsay, Minn., son, Sanford Medical Center, Thursday, Sept. 29

Amanda and Todd Green, Breckenridge, Minn., son, Sanford Medical Center, Thursday, Sept. 29

Michelle and Michael Gullickson, West Fargo, son, Sanford Medical Center, Wednesday, Sept. 28

Kayla and Chris Hanson, Mapleton, N.D., daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Sunday, Oct. 2

Shay Harris, Belcourt, N.D. and Christopher Allen, Indianapolis, son, Essentia Health, Sunday, Oct. 2

Hannah Hendricks and Luke Jonason, both Fargo, son, Sanford Medical Center, Monday, Oct. 3

Ashley and Chris Martinson, Valley City, N.D., daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Friday, Sept. 30

Daralyn O'Neal and Dylan Nebben, both Wahpeton, N.D., daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Saturday, Oct. 1

Anna and Andy Ostermann, Pelican Rapids, Minn., son, Sanford Medical Center, Saturday, Oct. 1

Mary Ellen and Mikkal Rolfson, West Fargo, son, Sanford Medical Center, Friday, Sept. 30

Anne and Dean Simon, Moorhead, son, Sanford Medical Center, Thursday, Sept. 29

Hailey and Andy Stein, Fargo, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Saturday, Oct. 1

Jill Wiseman and Dustin Allard, both Fargo, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Wednesday, Sept. 28