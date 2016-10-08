Births (Oct. 8, 2016)
Fargo hospitals
Rachel Bosh and Matthew Melbye, both West Fargo, son, Sanford Medical Center, Tuesday, Oct. 4
Britny and Kyle Diekmann, Moorhead, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Wednesday, Oct. 5
Lisa and Russ Gerhardt, Fargo, son, Sanford Medical Center, Wednesday, Oct. 5
Crystal and Bryan Henderson, Barnesville, Minn., daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Tuesday, Oct. 4
Alexis Nadler and Daniel Eskildsen, both Milnor, N.D., daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Tuesday, Oct. 4
Arianah and Bryan Nesemeier, Fargo, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Wednesday, Oct. 5
Chelsey and Raymond Reid, Fargo, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Wednesday, Oct. 5