Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Births (Oct. 8, 2016)

    Posted Today at 1:10 a.m.

    Fargo hospitals

    Rachel Bosh and Matthew Melbye, both West Fargo, son, Sanford Medical Center, Tuesday, Oct. 4  

    Britny and Kyle Diekmann, Moorhead, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Wednesday, Oct. 5

    Lisa and Russ Gerhardt, Fargo, son, Sanford Medical Center, Wednesday, Oct. 5

    Crystal and Bryan Henderson, Barnesville, Minn., daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Tuesday, Oct. 4  

    Alexis Nadler and Daniel Eskildsen, both Milnor, N.D., daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Tuesday, Oct. 4

    Arianah and Bryan Nesemeier, Fargo, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Wednesday, Oct. 5

    Chelsey and Raymond Reid, Fargo, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Wednesday, Oct. 5

    Explore related topics:milestonesbirths
    Advertisement