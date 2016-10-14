Births (Oct. 14, 2016)
Fargo hospitals
Laura and Jason Babcock, Horace, N.D., daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Tuesday, Oct. 11
Kellee and Thomas Hann, West Fargo, son, Essentia Health, Wednesday, Oct. 12
Katherine and Darwin Olson, Fargo, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Sunday, Oct. 9
Justina and Derek Ostby, New Effington, S.D., twin sons, Sanford Medical Center, Tuesday, Oct. 11
Rebecca and Christopher Sanders, West Fargo, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Tuesday, Oct. 11
Angela and Anil Upreti, Fargo, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Monday, Oct. 10