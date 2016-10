Births (Oct. 18, 2016)

Erica and Casey Buchholz, Valley City, N.D., daughter, Essentia Health, Wednesday, Oct. 12

Kari and Marty Dahlen, West Fargo, son, Sanford Medical Center, Thursday, Oct. 13

Kathryn and Christopher Dalton, Glyndon, Minn., daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Wednesday, Oct. 12

Brianna and Marcus Erickson, Moorhead, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Wednesday, Oct. 12

Haley Hemore and Bradley Mix, both Moorhead, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Tuesday, Oct. 11

Brittany and Jon Griffith, West Fargo, son, Sanford Medical Center, Thursday, Oct. 13

Sarah and Kris Kliner, Fargo, son, Sanford Medical Center, Thursday, Oct. 13

Jessica and Boe Kuhn, West Fargo, daughter, Essentia Health, Sunday, Oct. 16

Ashley and Zach Parsons, Fargo, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Thursday, Oct. 13

Kate Preus, Mayville, N.D., and Marty Eliason, Buxton, N.D., daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Thursday, Oct. 13

Shandra and Gary Rosenfeldt, Moorhead, son, Essentia Health, Thursday, Oct. 13

Kristina and Dave Stenseth, West Fargo, son, Sanford Medical Center, Saturday, Oct. 15

Crystal and Ryan Swanson, Fargo, son, Sanford Medical Center, Saturday, Oct. 15

Kayla Wallace, Fargo, and Robert Wallace, Lisbon, N.D., son, Essentia Health, Saturday, Oct. 15

Ashwak Yahya and Riyad Sabiti, both Fargo, son, Sanford Medical Center, Friday, Oct. 14

Krista and Lyle Zeren, Fargo, daughter, Essentia Health, Friday, Oct. 14